Sports on TV for Friday, Dec. 6

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Dec. 6
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
7:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
5:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Miami (Ohio) at Indiana
ESPN2 — Georgetown at West Virginia
9 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Northwestern
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Championship: W. Kentucky at Jacksonville St.
8 p.m.
ABC — American Athletic Championship: Tulane at Army
FOX — Mountain West Championship: UNLV at Boise St.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan at Minnesota
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Wake Forest, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
5 p.m.
BTN — Illinois vs. Indiana
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas
4 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Boston
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Golden State
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS — Ultimate Tennis Showdown
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Charlotte Invitational
WNBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Expansion Draft
_____
