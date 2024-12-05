Sports on TV for Friday, Dec. 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Dec. 6 AUTO RACING 4:25 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1:…

Friday, Dec. 6

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Miami (Ohio) at Indiana

ESPN2 — Georgetown at West Virginia

9 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Championship: W. Kentucky at Jacksonville St.

8 p.m.

ABC — American Athletic Championship: Tulane at Army

FOX — Mountain West Championship: UNLV at Boise St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan at Minnesota

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Wake Forest, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

5 p.m.

BTN — Illinois vs. Indiana

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Golden State

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — Ultimate Tennis Showdown

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Charlotte Invitational

WNBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Expansion Draft

