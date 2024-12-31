Spitzley leads Western Michigan against Eastern Michigan after 25-point performance

Western Michigan Broncos (3-7) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-9) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits…

Western Michigan Broncos (3-7) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-9)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits Eastern Michigan after Hannah Spitzley scored 25 points in Western Michigan’s 83-75 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Eagles have gone 1-4 at home. Eastern Michigan has a 1-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Broncos are 0-5 on the road. Western Michigan is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.1 percentage points lower than Eastern Michigan has allowed to its opponents (49.4%).

The Eagles and Broncos square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sisi Eleko is shooting 46.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Eagles.

Marina Asensio is shooting 36.9% and averaging 12.7 points for the Broncos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

