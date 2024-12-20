Spinoso scores 22, Pennsylvania defeats Rider 79-66

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Spinoso had 22 points in Pennsylvania’s 79-66 win against Rider on Friday night. Spinoso also contributed…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Spinoso had 22 points in Pennsylvania’s 79-66 win against Rider on Friday night.

Spinoso also contributed six rebounds for the Quakers (4-7). Ethan Roberts scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds and five assists. Niklas Polonowski went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Zion Cruz led the way for the Broncs (4-8, 0-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) with 16 points and seven rebounds. TJ Weeks Jr. added 13 points and two blocks for Rider. Tariq Ingraham finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. The loss was the Broncs’ sixth in a row.

These two teams both play Sunday. Pennsylvania visits George Mason and Rider visits NC State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.