Spinoso leads Pennsylvania against George Mason after 22-point showing

Pennsylvania Quakers (4-7) at George Mason Patriots (7-4) Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -16.5; over/under…

Pennsylvania Quakers (4-7) at George Mason Patriots (7-4)

Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -16.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on George Mason after Nick Spinoso scored 22 points in Pennsylvania’s 79-66 victory against the Rider Broncs.

The Patriots are 6-1 on their home court. George Mason is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Quakers have gone 1-3 away from home. Pennsylvania averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

George Mason’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania averages 64.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the 63.5 George Mason gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.D. Johnson is averaging eight points for the Patriots.

Ethan Roberts is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, while averaging 17.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Quakers: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.