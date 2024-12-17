Spencer leads No. 18 Tennessee against Memphis after 33-point showing

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) at Memphis Tigers (2-7) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee visits Memphis…

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) at Memphis Tigers (2-7)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee visits Memphis after Samara Spencer scored 33 points in Tennessee’s 139-59 win against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Tigers are 2-2 on their home court. Memphis is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Volunteers play their first true road game after going 8-0 to start the season. Tennessee leads college basketball with 18.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ruby Whitehorn averaging 3.0.

Memphis scores 71.8 points, 6.2 more per game than the 65.6 Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 15.8 more points per game (98.4) than Memphis gives up (82.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: TI’lan Boler is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Tigers.

Spencer averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 51.2% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

