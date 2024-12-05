Spence scores 20 as Jacksonville defeats Florida Tech 88-67

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jakari Spence’s 20 points helped Jacksonville defeat Florida Tech 88-67 on Thursday night. Spence also contributed…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jakari Spence’s 20 points helped Jacksonville defeat Florida Tech 88-67 on Thursday night.

Spence also contributed six rebounds and eight assists for the Dolphins (5-4). Robert McCray scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six assists. Stephon Payne III shot 5 of 12 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Donovan Brown, who finished with 25 points. Max Polk added 10 points for Florida Tech. Elhadji Thiam finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

