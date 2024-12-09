Spence leads Jacksonville against Florida Atlantic after 20-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-4) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-5) Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits Florida…

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-4) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-5)

Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits Florida Atlantic after Jakari Spence scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 88-67 victory over the Florida Tech Panthers.

The Owls have gone 1-1 at home. Florida Atlantic scores 85.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Dolphins are 1-3 on the road. Jacksonville ranks eighth in the ASUN with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Robert McCray averaging 4.0.

Florida Atlantic averages 85.9 points, 11.1 more per game than the 74.8 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Glenn is shooting 61.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Owls.

Zimi Nwokeji averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

