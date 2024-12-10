Spence leads Jacksonville against Florida Atlantic after 20-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-4) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-5) Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -13.5;…

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-4) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-5)

Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -13.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces Florida Atlantic after Jakari Spence scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 88-67 win against the Florida Tech Panthers.

The Owls are 1-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dolphins are 1-3 on the road. Jacksonville is sixth in the ASUN allowing 74.8 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

Florida Atlantic averages 85.9 points, 11.1 more per game than the 74.8 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 73.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 77.9 Florida Atlantic gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Glenn is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Owls.

Robert McCray is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Dolphins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

