Spears leads UTSA against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 31-point showing

UTSA Roadrunners (3-3) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-1) Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays Saint Mary’s…

UTSA Roadrunners (3-3) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-1)

Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays Saint Mary’s (CA) after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 31 points in UTSA’s 78-71 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Gaels are 5-0 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Roadrunners are 0-2 in road games. UTSA has a 1-2 record against opponents over .500.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 77.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 79.0 UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 15.9 more points per game (77.5) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents (61.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Lewis averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc.

Spears is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.