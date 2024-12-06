Spears leads UTSA against Arkansas after 24-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) at Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits Arkansas after Amir…

UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) at Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits Arkansas after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 24 points in UTSA’s 82-74 overtime loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Razorbacks have gone 5-0 in home games. Arkansas is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners are 0-3 in road games. UTSA is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Arkansas’ average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UTSA allows. UTSA averages 12.2 more points per game (77.0) than Arkansas allows (64.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Adou Thiero is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Razorbacks.

Spears is averaging 23.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Roadrunners.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

