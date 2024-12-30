Southern visits Williams and Nebraska

Southern Jaguars (5-7) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers…

Southern Jaguars (5-7) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -21.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays Southern after Brice Williams scored 25 points in Nebraska’s 78-66 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Cornhuskers are 6-0 in home games. Nebraska is sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 34.3 rebounds. Berke Buyuktuncel leads the Cornhuskers with 6.4 boards.

The Jaguars have gone 2-7 away from home. Southern ranks fifth in the SWAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Derrick Tezeno averaging 3.0.

Nebraska scores 77.8 points, 5.0 more per game than the 72.8 Southern gives up. Southern has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Essegian averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc.

Michael Jacobs is averaging 10.6 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

