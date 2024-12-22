Southern visits USC after Agbo’s 23-point game

Southern Jaguars (5-6) at USC Trojans (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans…

Southern Jaguars (5-6) at USC Trojans (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -17.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts Southern after Chibuzo Agbo scored 23 points in USC’s 90-69 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Trojans have gone 7-2 at home. USC is ninth in the Big Ten with 15.8 assists per game led by Saint Thomas averaging 4.3.

The Jaguars are 2-6 on the road. Southern leads the SWAC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Damariee Jones averaging 2.4.

USC’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Southern gives up. Southern averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than USC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Claude is averaging 14.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Trojans.

Michael Jacobs is shooting 41.3% and averaging 11.5 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.