Southern visits Allen and DePaul

Southern Jaguars (2-9) at DePaul Blue Demons (4-8) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces Southern after Jorie…

Southern Jaguars (2-9) at DePaul Blue Demons (4-8)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces Southern after Jorie Allen scored 21 points in DePaul’s 80-61 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Blue Demons have gone 3-3 at home. DePaul ranks third in the Big East with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Allen averaging 3.3.

The Jaguars are 0-7 on the road. Southern allows 69.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.2 points per game.

DePaul scores 64.2 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 69.9 Southern allows. Southern averages 54.7 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 71.8 DePaul allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Carstensen averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 3.9 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc.

Dakiyah Sanders is averaging 3.6 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 55.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.