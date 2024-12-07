Southern Utah visits Love and Arizona

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-2) at Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-2) at Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -26.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona takes on Southern Utah after Caleb Love scored 24 points in Arizona’s 83-76 overtime loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 in home games. Arizona is the Big 12 leader with 13.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 4.4.

The Thunderbirds have gone 1-2 away from home. Southern Utah scores 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Arizona scores 85.0 points, 16.3 more per game than the 68.7 Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.6 points and 3.1 assists.

Jamir Simpson is averaging 16.2 points for the Thunderbirds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

