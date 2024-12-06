Southern Utah visits Arizona following Love’s 24-point performance

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-2) at Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-2) at Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Southern Utah after Caleb Love scored 24 points in Arizona’s 83-76 overtime loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 in home games. Arizona is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 85.0 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Thunderbirds are 1-2 on the road. Southern Utah scores 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Arizona averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Jamir Simpson is averaging 16.2 points for the Thunderbirds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

