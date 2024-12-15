Southern Utah takes on Sam Houston, aims to stop 4-game slide

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-9) Cedar City, Utah; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah…

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-9)

Cedar City, Utah; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah looks to end its four-game skid when the Thunderbirds play Sam Houston.

The Thunderbirds have gone 1-2 at home. Southern Utah is eighth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 29.2 rebounds. Jaeden Brown leads the Thunderbirds with 5.4 boards.

The Bearkats are 0-3 on the road. Sam Houston ranks third in the CUSA with 15.1 assists per game led by Fanta Kone averaging 5.1.

Southern Utah scores 59.8 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 57.9 Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 67.8 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 73.7 Southern Utah allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Gandy is scoring 10.9 points per game with 1.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Thunderbirds.

Kaila Kelley is shooting 38.8% and averaging 13.0 points for the Bearkats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.