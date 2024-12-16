Southern Utah takes on Sam Houston, aims to halt 4-game slide

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-9) Cedar City, Utah; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah…

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-9)

Cedar City, Utah; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah looks to break its four-game skid when the Thunderbirds take on Sam Houston.

The Thunderbirds are 1-2 on their home court. Southern Utah allows 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.9 points per game.

The Bearkats have gone 0-3 away from home. Sam Houston averages 67.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Southern Utah scores 59.8 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 57.9 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Southern Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Gandy averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

Sydnee Kemp averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 21.7% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

