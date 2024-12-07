Southern Utah takes on Colorado on 3-game losing streak

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-8) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah is looking…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-8) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah is looking to end its three-game skid with a win over Colorado.

The Buffaloes are 4-1 in home games. Colorado scores 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Thunderbirds are 0-4 on the road. Southern Utah is seventh in the WAC scoring 59.9 points per game and is shooting 37.6%.

Colorado averages 74.0 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 73.4 Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lior Garzon is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Buffaloes.

Sydney Gandy is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Thunderbirds.

