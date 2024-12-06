Southern Utah takes on Colorado, looks to halt 3-game skid

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-8) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah enters the…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-8) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah enters the matchup with Colorado as losers of three games in a row.

The Buffaloes have gone 4-1 in home games. Colorado is 6-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thunderbirds are 0-4 in road games. Southern Utah has a 1-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Colorado scores 74.0 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 73.4 Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah has shot at a 37.6% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 39.3% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lior Garzon is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Buffaloes.

Sydney Gandy is shooting 34.4% and averaging 10.9 points for the Thunderbirds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

