Southern plays No. 17 Ole Miss following Jacobs’ 23-point game

Southern Jaguars (5-4) at Ole Miss Rebels (9-1) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -22.5; over/under…

Southern Jaguars (5-4) at Ole Miss Rebels (9-1)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -22.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits No. 17 Ole Miss after Michael Jacobs scored 23 points in Southern’s 94-69 victory over the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders.

The Rebels have gone 5-0 in home games. Ole Miss has an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jaguars are 2-4 in road games. Southern leads the SWAC with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Damariee Jones averaging 2.6.

Ole Miss averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Southern gives up. Southern averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Ole Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Rebels.

Jordan Johnson is averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.