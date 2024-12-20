Southern plays Illinois on 10-game road skid

Southern Jaguars (2-10) at Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Southern Jaguars (2-10) at Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern will attempt to stop its 10-game road slide when the Jaguars face Illinois.

The Fighting Illini have gone 7-0 in home games. Illinois ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Kendall Bostic averaging 12.0.

The Jaguars have gone 0-8 away from home. Southern is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

Illinois is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, the same percentage Southern allows to opponents. Southern’s 33.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Illinois has given up to its opponents (38.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Makira Cook is averaging 11.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Fighting Illini.

Aniya Gourdine is averaging 10.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

