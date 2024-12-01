Southern Miss visits Tucker and UAB

Southern Miss Eagles (2-5) at UAB Blazers (4-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Southern Miss…

Southern Miss Eagles (2-5) at UAB Blazers (4-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Southern Miss after Rayne Tucker scored 23 points in UAB’s 76-43 victory against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Blazers have gone 2-0 at home. UAB is third in the AAC scoring 71.3 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Eagles are 0-2 in road games. Southern Miss averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when winning the turnover battle.

UAB averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is shooting 43.9% and averaging 12.5 points for the Blazers.

Melyia Grayson is averaging 15.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

