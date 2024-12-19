Southern Miss visits Missouri State, looks to end road skid

Southern Miss Eagles (4-6) at Missouri State Bears (7-3) Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss will…

Southern Miss Eagles (4-6) at Missouri State Bears (7-3)

Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss will aim to stop its five-game road slide when the Eagles take on Missouri State.

The Bears are 3-0 on their home court.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Southern Miss is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 68.4 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

Missouri State averages 70.8 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 73.3 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Missouri State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrah Daniels is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bears.

Melyia Grayson is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.