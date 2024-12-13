Southern Miss squares off against No. 19 Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-5) Biloxi, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19…

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-5)

Biloxi, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Ole Miss and Southern Miss square off in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The Golden Eagles have a 4-5 record in non-conference games. Southern Miss averages 15.4 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Neftali Alvarez with 3.6.

The Rebels are 8-1 in non-conference play. Ole Miss is 7-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Southern Miss makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Ole Miss has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 46.1% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denijay Harris is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 14 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Rebels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.