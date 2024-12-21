Southern Miss secures 68-66 victory against Marshall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Denijay Harris scored 29 points as Southern Miss beat Marshall 68-66 on Saturday in a Sun…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Denijay Harris scored 29 points as Southern Miss beat Marshall 68-66 on Saturday in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

Harris also contributed 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-7). Christian Watson scored 10 points while shooting 4 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds.

Harris made one of two free throws for a 68-66 lead with 16 seconds left and Watson’s steal with four seconds left sealed the win.

Obinna Anochili-Killen led the way for the Thundering Herd (7-6) with 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Mikal Dawson added 14 points and six rebounds for Marshall. Dezayne Mingo also had 14 points.

