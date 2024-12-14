Southern Miss plays No. 19 Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-5) Biloxi, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels…

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-5)

Biloxi, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -20.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss faces No. 19 Ole Miss in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The Golden Eagles are 4-5 in non-conference play. Southern Miss leads the Sun Belt with 15.4 assists per game led by Neftali Alvarez averaging 3.6.

The Rebels have an 8-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Ole Miss has a 7-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Southern Miss makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Ole Miss averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Southern Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denijay Harris is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Sean Pedulla is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Rebels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.