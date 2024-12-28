Southern Miss plays Georgia State, aims to break road skid

Southern Miss Eagles (4-7) at Georgia State Panthers (6-5) Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hits the…

Southern Miss Eagles (4-7) at Georgia State Panthers (6-5)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hits the road against Georgia State looking to stop its six-game road slide.

The Panthers are 5-1 in home games. Georgia State is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 67.3 points while shooting 38.8% from the field.

The Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Southern Miss ranks fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Je’Mya Evans averaging 8.0.

Georgia State scores 67.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 75.0 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Georgia State gives up.

The Panthers and Eagles match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 13.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Panthers.

Bre Sutton is averaging 9.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.