Southern Miss hosts Marshall following Alvarez’s 21-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-5) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-7) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss…

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-5) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-7)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Marshall after Neftali Alvarez scored 21 points in Southern Miss’ 69-65 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-1 in home games. Southern Miss gives up 77.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The Thundering Herd have gone 0-4 away from home. Marshall has a 3-4 record against teams above .500.

Southern Miss averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Marshall allows. Marshall has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denijay Harris is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Mikal Dawson is averaging 12.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Thundering Herd.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.