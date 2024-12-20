Southern Miss faces Missouri State, looks to break road skid

Southern Miss Eagles (4-6) at Missouri State Bears (7-3) Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss will…

Southern Miss Eagles (4-6) at Missouri State Bears (7-3)

Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss will aim to break its five-game road slide when the Eagles take on Missouri State.

The Bears are 3-0 in home games. Missouri State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 0-3 away from home. Southern Miss leads the Sun Belt with 16.9 assists. Bre Sutton paces the Eagles with 3.7.

Missouri State is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss averages 68.4 points per game, 2.7 more than the 65.7 Missouri State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrah Daniels is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bears.

Melyia Grayson is averaging 15.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.