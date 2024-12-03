Southern Indiana visits Moore-McNeil and Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-3) Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Southern…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-3)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Southern Indiana after Chloe Moore-McNeil scored 22 points in Indiana’s 78-53 victory over the Maine Black Bears.

The Hoosiers are 3-1 on their home court. Indiana averages 67.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-1 on the road. Southern Indiana ranks third in the OVC with 14.5 assists per game led by Ali Saunders averaging 4.4.

Indiana’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana scores 13.1 more points per game (76.0) than Indiana allows to opponents (62.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon is shooting 38.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Hoosiers.

Saunders is averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 assists and three steals for the Screaming Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

