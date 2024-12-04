Southern Indiana visits Indiana following Moore-McNeil’s 22-point outing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-3) Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces Southern…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-3)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces Southern Indiana after Chloe Moore-McNeil scored 22 points in Indiana’s 78-53 victory over the Maine Black Bears.

The Hoosiers have gone 3-1 in home games. Indiana is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 1-1 away from home. Southern Indiana leads the OVC allowing only 56.0 points per game while holding opponents to 34.7% shooting.

Indiana’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Indiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon is shooting 38.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Hoosiers.

Ali Saunders is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles.

