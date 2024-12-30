Southern Indiana takes on Morehead State, looks for 9th straight home win

Morehead State Eagles (6-6, 1-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (10-3, 2-0 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (6-6, 1-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (10-3, 2-0 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts Morehead State looking to continue its eight-game home winning streak.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 7-0 at home. Southern Indiana is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 1-1 in OVC play. Morehead State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Southern Indiana’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Southern Indiana gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meredith Raley is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles.

Katie Novik is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 12.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

