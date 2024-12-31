Southern Indiana puts home win streak on the line against Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (6-6, 1-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (10-3, 2-0 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (6-6, 1-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (10-3, 2-0 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts Morehead State aiming to continue its eight-game home winning streak.

The Screaming Eagles are 7-0 in home games. Southern Indiana leads the OVC in rebounding, averaging 35.4 boards. Vanessa Shafford paces the Screaming Eagles with 6.5 rebounds.

The Eagles are 1-1 in OVC play. Morehead State ranks second in the OVC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Katie Novik averaging 5.1.

Southern Indiana makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Morehead State has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Morehead State has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 34.4% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meredith Raley is scoring 12.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Screaming Eagles.

Novik is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 12.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

