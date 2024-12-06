Southern Indiana plays Southern Illinois on 3-game win streak

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-4) at Southern Illinois Salukis (3-6, 0-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-4) at Southern Illinois Salukis (3-6, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Southern Illinois.

The Salukis have gone 2-1 in home games. Southern Illinois is ninth in the MVC scoring 74.8 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 1-3 away from home. Southern Indiana is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Southern Illinois’ average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 79.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the 75.0 Southern Illinois allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennard Davis is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Salukis.

Jayland Randall is shooting 49.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Screaming Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

