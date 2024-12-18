Southern Indiana hosts Tennessee State after Weston’s 22-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (4-7) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State…

Tennessee State Tigers (4-7) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits Southern Indiana after Brandon Weston scored 22 points in Tennessee State’s 89-58 win over the Johnson (TN) Royals.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-1 in home games. Southern Indiana ranks eighth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 32.9 rebounds. Stephen Olowoniyi leads the Screaming Eagles with 6.2 boards.

The Tigers are 0-4 on the road. Tennessee State averages 82.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Southern Indiana makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Tennessee State has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The Screaming Eagles and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayland Randall averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Weston is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.