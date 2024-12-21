Southern Indiana hosts McCarn and UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (3-8, 1-0 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-3, 1-0 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

UT Martin Skyhawks (3-8, 1-0 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-3, 1-0 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on Southern Indiana after Kenley McCarn scored 24 points in UT Martin’s 102-63 win against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles are 6-0 on their home court. Southern Indiana averages 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Skyhawks have gone 1-0 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.5 turnovers per game.

Southern Indiana’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Southern Indiana allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanessa Shafford is averaging 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Screaming Eagles.

McCarn is shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 13 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.