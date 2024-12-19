Southern Indiana and Tennessee State face off in conference matchup

Tennessee State Tigers (4-6) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-3) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sanaa’ St.…

Tennessee State Tigers (4-6) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-3)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sanaa’ St. Andre and Tennessee State take on Ali Saunders and Southern Indiana on Thursday.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-0 on their home court. Southern Indiana is 8-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 1-6 on the road. Tennessee State ranks second in the OVC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Lyric Cole averaging 2.9.

Southern Indiana’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State has shot at a 38.0% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 34.9% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The Screaming Eagles and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanessa Shafford is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 11.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

Somah Kamara is averaging 15.7 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.