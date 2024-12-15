Southern Illinois visits Smith and SIU-Edwardsville

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-5) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-7) Edwardsville, Illinois; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts Southern Illinois…

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-5) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-7)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts Southern Illinois after Halle Smith scored 24 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 87-74 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Cougars are 1-2 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.0 turnovers per game.

The Salukis are 1-3 in road games. Southern Illinois averages 19.9 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

SIU-Edwardsville scores 58.4 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 69.9 Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois’ 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (41.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brianna Wooldridge is scoring 10.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Cougars.

Gift Uchenna is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Salukis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.