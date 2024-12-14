Southern Illinois knocks off Austin Peay 65-60

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba’s 18 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Austin Peay 65-60 on Saturday night. Dibba…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba’s 18 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Austin Peay 65-60 on Saturday night.

Dibba added five rebounds for the Salukis (5-6). Jarrett Hensley shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 13 points. Kennard Davis had 12 points and shot 3 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Governors (4-6) were led by Sai Witt, who posted 25 points and 10 rebounds. Austin Peay also got 12 points from Tekao Carpenter.

Southern Illinois went into halftime ahead of Austin Peay 36-25. Dibba scored eight points in the half. Dibba led Southern Illinois with 10 points in the second half as their team was outscored by six points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

NEXT UP

Southern Illinois’ next game is Saturday against High Point at home. Austin Peay visits Ohio on Wednesday.

