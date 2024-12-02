Southern Illinois hosts Bradley after Deen’s 23-point game

Bradley Braves (7-1) at Southern Illinois Salukis (3-5) Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley takes on Southern…

Bradley Braves (7-1) at Southern Illinois Salukis (3-5)

Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley takes on Southern Illinois after Duke Deen scored 23 points in Bradley’s 107-41 victory against the Judson (IL) Eagles.

The Salukis have gone 2-0 at home. Southern Illinois ranks third in the MVC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Rolyns Aligbe averaging 2.5.

The Braves are 0-1 on the road. Bradley is 6-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Southern Illinois’ average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Bradley allows. Bradley averages 9.6 more points per game (83.6) than Southern Illinois gives up (74.0).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennard Davis is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 15.3 points and 2.5 steals.

Deen averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.