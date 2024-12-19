Southern faces Illinois, aims to break road losing streak

Southern Jaguars (2-10) at Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Southern Jaguars (2-10) at Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Illinois looking to stop its 10-game road skid.

The Fighting Illini have gone 7-0 at home. Illinois is 8-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Jaguars are 0-8 on the road. Southern ranks eighth in the SWAC with 20.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Aniya Gourdine averaging 3.5.

Illinois’ average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Southern gives up. Southern’s 33.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Illinois has given up to its opponents (38.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Genesis Bryant is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 11.8 points.

Dakiyah Sanders is averaging 3.8 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.