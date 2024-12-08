Southeast Missouri State visits Murray State after Wood’s 21-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-5) at Murray State Racers (5-2, 1-0 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-5) at Murray State Racers (5-2, 1-0 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -16; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Southeast Missouri State after Jacobi Wood scored 21 points in Murray State’s 63-61 win over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Racers are 3-1 in home games. Murray State is 2-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Redhawks are 1-3 on the road. Southeast Missouri State is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

Murray State makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Southeast Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Southeast Missouri State averages 9.4 more points per game (74.0) than Murray State gives up (64.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Terence Harcum averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.

Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 16.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Redhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.