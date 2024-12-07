Southeast Missouri State visits Arkansas after Higginbottom’s 38-point performance

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-5) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas plays Southeast…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-5) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas plays Southeast Missouri State after Izzy Higginbottom scored 38 points in Arkansas’ 75-64 win over the Boston College Eagles.

The Razorbacks have gone 4-2 in home games. Arkansas is sixth in the SEC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jenna Lawrence averaging 6.3.

The Redhawks are 0-4 on the road. Southeast Missouri State is seventh in the OVC scoring 61.3 points per game and is shooting 38.5%.

Arkansas averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 61.3 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 73.9 Arkansas gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higginbottom is shooting 46.7% and averaging 24.1 points for the Razorbacks.

Zoe Best is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Redhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.