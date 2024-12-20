Southeast Missouri State plays SIU-Edwardsville after Washington’s 28-point performance

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5, 0-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-6, 1-0 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5, 0-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-6, 1-0 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Tedrick Washington Jr. scored 28 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 79-72 win against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Redhawks are 4-1 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State ranks fifth in the OVC with 13.5 assists per game led by Rob Martin averaging 3.9.

The Cougars are 0-1 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up.

The Redhawks and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Washington is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Redhawks.

Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

