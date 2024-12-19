Southeast Missouri State hosts Eastern Illinois after Shelton’s 22-point performance

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-7) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-6) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-7) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-6)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -5.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes on Southeast Missouri State after Nakyel Shelton scored 22 points in Eastern Illinois’ 81-66 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Redhawks have gone 3-1 in home games. Southeast Missouri State averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 0-7 away from home. Eastern Illinois averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Southeast Missouri State averages 73.8 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 75.9 Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Washington Jr. is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Redhawks.

Shelton is averaging 18.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.