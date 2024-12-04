Southeast Missouri State faces Lipscomb following Washington’s 28-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-4) at Lipscomb Bisons (5-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-4) at Lipscomb Bisons (5-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits Lipscomb after Tedrick Washington Jr. scored 28 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 80-59 victory against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Bisons have gone 2-1 at home. Lipscomb is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Redhawks are 1-2 on the road. Southeast Missouri State ranks third in the OVC giving up 71.7 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Lipscomb makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Southeast Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Southeast Missouri State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Lipscomb allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is shooting 49.1% and averaging 17.8 points for the Bisons.

Washington is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 18.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

