Southeast Missouri State earns 79-72 win against Eastern Illinois

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Tedrick Washington Jr.’s 28 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat Eastern Illinois 79-72 on Thursday night.

Washington added 10 rebounds for the Redhawks (5-6, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Brendan Terry added 13 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 1 for 5 from the free-throw line while they also had three blocks. Elliot Lowndes finished 4 of 4 from the floor to finish with eight points.

The Panthers (3-8, 0-1) were led by Nakyel Shelton, who posted 17 points and three steals. Kooper Jacobi added 15 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for Eastern Illinois. Zion Fruster also had 15 points.

