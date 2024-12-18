Southeast Missouri State and Eastern Illinois meet for conference matchup

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-6) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-7) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Macy…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-6) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-7)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Macy McGlone and Eastern Illinois visit Kennedy Claybrooks and Southeast Missouri State in OVC play.

The Redhawks have gone 1-2 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers are 0-6 on the road. Eastern Illinois is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 56.8 points per game, 23.2 fewer points than the 80.0 Southeast Missouri State gives up to opponents.

The Redhawks and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Best is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 12 points.

McGlone is averaging 17.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Panthers.

