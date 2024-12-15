South Florida visits No. 3 South Carolina following Fulwiley’s 20-point game

South Florida Bulls (5-5) at South Carolina Gamecocks (9-1) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3…

South Florida Bulls (5-5) at South Carolina Gamecocks (9-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 South Carolina hosts South Florida after MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 85-52 victory against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Gamecocks are 3-0 in home games. South Carolina scores 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 25.2 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 0-1 away from home. South Florida is fifth in the AAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Mama Dembele averaging 5.1.

South Carolina averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.0 per game South Florida gives up. South Florida scores 5.1 more points per game (60.5) than South Carolina allows (55.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Te-Hina Paopao is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Sammie Puisis is averaging 13.5 points for the Bulls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

