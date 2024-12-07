South Florida takes on Loyola Chicago following Reid’s 23-point game

South Florida Bulls (5-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-0) Chicago; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -9; over/under…

South Florida Bulls (5-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-0)

Chicago; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -9; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida faces Loyola Chicago after Jayden Reid scored 23 points in South Florida’s 74-72 victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Ramblers are 6-0 in home games. Loyola Chicago averages 20.6 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Justin Moore with 6.3.

The Bulls are 0-1 on the road. South Florida has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Loyola Chicago makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). South Florida averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Loyola Chicago gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Dawson is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Ramblers.

Reid is averaging 12.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

